Kings' Oscar Fantenberg: Garners assist
Fantenberg snagged a helper in Sunday's clash with Vegas.
It was the first point of the season for Fantenberg, who is averaging only 14:51 of ice time in his 25 outings this season. The defender is unlikely to write his name on the scoresheet with any sort of consistency, so fantasy owners should probably look for other defensive options.
