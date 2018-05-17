Kings' Oscar Fantenberg: Inks extension
Fantenberg agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with Los Angeles on Thursday.
Fantenberg split time between the NHL and AHL in his first season playing in North America. In his 27 outings for the Kings, the defenseman notched nine points, 33 shots and 43 hits, while averaging 14:16 of ice time. If Christian Folin or Kevin Gravel don't re-sign -- they will both be free agents July 1 -- the 26-year-old Fantenberg could be in line for an increased role in 2018-19.
