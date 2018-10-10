Fantenberg didn't post a point Friday against San Jose, his only appearance to date this season.

Fantenberg has just nine points in his NHL career, so it isn't at all surprising to see him go without scoring. The more troubling thing for him is that he's been scratched in two straight games, including on his 27th birthday on Oct. 7. The Kings can't send him to AHL Ontario without him clearing waivers, so he's probably not going anywhere, but a player who's a healthy scratch in two out of three shouldn't be on your fantasy roster.