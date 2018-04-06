The Kings recalled Fantenberg from AHL Ontario on Thursday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The Kings already had seven healthy defensemen on their roster prior to Fantenberg's promotion, so coach John Stevens must just be looking to shake things up on the back end. The 26-year-old Swede has been solid in limited action with the big club this season, notching two goals and nine points in 26 contests.

