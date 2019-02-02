Fantenberg (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Saturday's game against the Islanders, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.

Fantenberg missed the Kings' last game prior to the All-Star break due to a lower-body injury, but he was never expected to be sidelined long term. The 27-year-old blueliner will skate with Alec Martinez on LA's second pairing against New York.

