Kings' Oscar Fantenberg: Ready to rock
Fantenberg (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Saturday's game against the Islanders, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
Fantenberg missed the Kings' last game prior to the All-Star break due to a lower-body injury, but he was never expected to be sidelined long term. The 27-year-old blueliner will skate with Alec Martinez on LA's second pairing against New York.
