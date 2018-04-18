Fantenberg was assigned to OHL Ontario on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The rookie defenseman heads to the minor league with the Kings failing to earn a single playoff win by the time the Golden Knights busted out the brooms for the series sweep Tuesday evening. Fantenberg provided an assist to complement 19 hits and nine blocked shots in the conference quarterfinals while averaging a whopping 25:28 of ice time with a power-play role to boot, so he's already ahead of the curve in terms of his NHL development. Consider taking a flier on the Swede next season; he's anything but a green prospect having played for nine years in his native Sweden prior to honing his craft in North America.