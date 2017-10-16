Play

Fantenberg set up a power-play goal for fellow defenseman Jake Muzzin in Sunday's 3-2 home win over the Islanders.

The Swedish rookie managed to record an apple in each of his last two games. Currently, the Kings are sitting atop the Pacific Division standings with 16 points, and it'll be worth considering Fantenberg as a value play in daily formats with his team clicking on all cylinders.

