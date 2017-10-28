Fantenberg was a late scratch for Saturday's game against the Bruins due to back spasms, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Fantenberg's absence will open up a spot on the second power-play unit and leave a gap in the blue line that will be filled by Christian Folin. The rookie defenseman's next opportunity to rejoin the action will be Monday against the Blues.

