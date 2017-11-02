Fantenberg (back) is in line to rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Maple Leafs, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Fantenberg missed each of the last two contests due to back spasms, but it appears they have subsided to the point where the blueliner is comfortable to give it a go. He skated alongside Kurtis MacDermid on the third pairing during morning skate, making that the likely arrangement in his return to the ice.