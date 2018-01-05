Fantenberg is averaging just 13:11 of ice time in the Kings' previous six outings, which includes 2:00 on the power play.

For a guy getting looks with the man advantage, Fantenberg is seeing surprisingly little ice for a defenseman. The 25-year-old has notched four of his seven helpers with the extra attacker. Even with his special teams looks, the Swede's fantasy value will remain limited until he can earn a more consistent role at even strength.