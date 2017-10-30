Kings' Oscar Fantenberg: Unable to return versus St. Louis
Fantenberg (back) figures to be scratched from his second straight outing Monday against the Blues, per Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West .
Even when healthy, Fantenberg has found regular minutes hard to come by as he is currently averaging 14:19 of ice time. The blueliner was used heavily on the power play to start the season, and while he continues to get some opportunities on the man advantage, his lack of production has seen his role diminished.
