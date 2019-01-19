Fantenberg (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Avalanche, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Fantenberg will miss a second consecutive game Saturday, but he's still considered day-to-day, which suggests he could return as soon as Monday against St. Louis. Either way, there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability, as he's only notched one assist in 35 appearances this season.

