Fantenberg will miss Thursday's game against the Stars due to an unspecified injury, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

When asked whether Fantenberg is dealing with an upper- or lower-body injury, Kings coach Willie Desjardins mused, "It's one of those, for sure." Wisecracks aside, Fantenberg will miss his 13th game of the 2018-19 season, snapping a streak of 21 games played. He's well off the map in the fantasy realm as the owner of a single point (assist) over 35 contests this season.