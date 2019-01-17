Kings' Oscar Fantenberg: Unavailable Thursday
Fantenberg will miss Thursday's game against the Stars due to an unspecified injury, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
When asked whether Fantenberg is dealing with an upper- or lower-body injury, Kings coach Willie Desjardins mused, "It's one of those, for sure." Wisecracks aside, Fantenberg will miss his 13th game of the 2018-19 season, snapping a streak of 21 games played. He's well off the map in the fantasy realm as the owner of a single point (assist) over 35 contests this season.
