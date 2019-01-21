Fantenberg (lower body) will miss Monday's game against the Blues, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

While the 27-year-old has been ruled out for Monday's contest, Fantenberg is expected to be good to go once the Kings reconvene following the All-Star break. If all goes according to plan, he will be back in LA's lineup Feb. 2 versus the Islanders.

