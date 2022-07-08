Salin was selected 148th overall by the Kings in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

There's reason to believe Salin could have gone significantly higher had he not missed the better part of the first three months of the season due to injury. He showed enough at the Jr. level (12 points in 11 games) to earn an eight-game trial with HIFK's men's top team in Finland's Liiga, and played just fine in the brief sample. Salin is both cerebral and creative offensively. He is smart enough and skilled enough to take advantage of any openings the opposition may provide, although the jury is still out on how effective he will be in his own zone. Salin's a thick kid at 5-foot-11 and about 200 pounds, so he should be able to improve defensively over time. He is your typical "draft-and-stash" prospect.