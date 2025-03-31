Salin signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Monday.

Salin's contract will kick in next season and run through 2027-28. The 21-year-old was selected in the fifth round (No. 148 overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Before inking his new deal, the right-shot defenseman contributed eight goals (two game-winners) and 28 points across 56 appearances with TPS in Finland's Liiga. He added two markers and four points over five postseason outings. Salin will probably link up with AHL Ontario before the conclusion of the campaign -- the Finland native is slightly undersized at 5-foot-11, so he'll need to continue rounding out his game in the minors.