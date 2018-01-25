Kings' Paul LaDue: Assigned to AHL during break
LaDue was sent back to AHL Ontario on Thursday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
The Kings' minor-league affiliate (AHL Ontario) could use NHL talent for a back-to-back set of games this weekend, which explains why LaDue, Michael Amadio and Jonny Brodzinski are getting bumped down a level during the NHL's All-Star break. LaDue made his season debut at the highest level Wednesday evening, logging 11:44 of ice time with 2:15 on the power play. He'll almost assuredly head back to the parent club for Tuesday's home clash with the Stars.
