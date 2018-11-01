Kings' Paul LaDue: Considered day-to-day
LaDue is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury he sustained during Wednesday's practice, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.
The Kings have yet to release any information regarding the specific nature of LaDue's injury, but it's safe to assume he'll miss Thursday's matchup with the Flyers at a minimum. Another update on the 26-year-old blueliner's status should surface once he's cleared to return to practice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.