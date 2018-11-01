LaDue is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury he sustained during Wednesday's practice, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.

The Kings have yet to release any information regarding the specific nature of LaDue's injury, but it's safe to assume he'll miss Thursday's matchup with the Flyers at a minimum. Another update on the 26-year-old blueliner's status should surface once he's cleared to return to practice.