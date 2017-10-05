Kings' Paul LaDue: Expected to be recalled
LaDue appears to be on his way to the Kings prior to Thursday's Opening Night game against the Flyers, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
LaDue just missed out on an Opening Night roster spot with the Kings, but may end up with one after all. Alec Martinez is believed to be dealing with a lower-body issue, prompting the club to add some depth along the blue line before Thursday's tilt. An official move from the team should be announced prior to the contest.
