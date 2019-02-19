LaDue has picked up an assist in each of his last two outings.

He spent much of January as a healthy scratch, but has drawn into nine of the Kings' last 10 games, earning three points in that span. In 22 contests, he has two goals and two assists to go with 30 hits, 18 blocked shots and 24 shots on goal. The third-pairing defenseman likely won't do enough to warrant fantasy attention.