Kings' Paul LaDue: Has apples in two straight games
LaDue has picked up an assist in each of his last two outings.
He spent much of January as a healthy scratch, but has drawn into nine of the Kings' last 10 games, earning three points in that span. In 22 contests, he has two goals and two assists to go with 30 hits, 18 blocked shots and 24 shots on goal. The third-pairing defenseman likely won't do enough to warrant fantasy attention.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...