LaDue exited Wednesday's practice session due to an undisclosed issue. Coach John Stevens told reporters, "It's something where we're going to have to talk to the trainers and see exactly where he's at."

Stevens left open the door that LaDue may still be available versus the Flyers on Thursday. The blueliner's absence is unlikely to go noticed by the bulk of fantasy owners, as he has appeared in just one of the Kings' previous six games as a healthy scratch. Even if the North Dakota native is healthy, the team will likely recall Sean Walker from the minors ahead of Thursday's contest.