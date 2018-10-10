Through two games, LaDue already has a goal and a career high in penalty minutes with 12.

LaDue isn't one who finds the stat sheet often, scoring just 13 points in 35 games in his career. The fact that 12 penalty minutes is a career high says how sparingly he's been used in his career. However, he's done well over the past two games and could be settling into a role on the Kings' third defensive pair. He's not worth an add yet, even in deep leagues, but he's worth monitoring to see if he can build off this start.