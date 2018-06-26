LaDue received a qualifying offer from the Kings on Monday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

LaDue is still adjusting to life in the NHL. He's posted 12 points (three goals, nine assists) to counter 16 giveaways through 34 contests, but scouts seem confident that he'll ultimately bloom into a solid two-way defenseman. Still, it's best to take a wait-and-see approach with LaDue in fantasy games.