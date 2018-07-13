LaDue signed a two-year contract with the Kings on Friday, worth an average of $825,000 per year.

A 2012 sixth-round pick, LaDue has played all 34 of his career NHL games over the past two seasons. Throughout those games, he has compiled 12 points (three goals, nine assists). LaDue is a depth defenseman with usage too unpredictable to be a consistent fantasy option.

