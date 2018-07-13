Kings' Paul LaDue: Re-signs with the Kings
LaDue signed a two-year contract with the Kings on Friday, worth an average of $825,000 per year.
A former 2012 sixth round pick, LaDue has played all 34 of his career NHL games over the past two seasons. Throughout those games, he has compiled 12 points (three goals, nine assists). LaDue is a depth defenseman with usage too unpredictable to be a consistent fantasy option.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...