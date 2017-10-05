Ladue will be recalled from AHL Ontario, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

This was expected to be the case, as Alec Martinez (lower body) apparently suffered an injury in practice either Tuesday or Wednesday and already needs to go on injured reserve. Ladue got his feet (read: skates) wet with the Kings last season, posting eight assists but no goals over 22 contests. He was used on the man advantage quite a bit, though, adding four helpers in that spot over 1:30 of average ice time.