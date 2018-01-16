LaDue was recalled from AHL Ontario on Tuesday.

LaDue makes his first trip up to the big club this season and has a legitimate possibility to make his season debut Thursday against the Penguins. The North Dakota product has enjoyed a decently productive season with the Reign, posting 17 points and plus-7 rating through 34 games thus far. Kurtis MacDermid was reassigned in a corresponding move.

