LaDue picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

It's the first point of the season for LaDue, coming in his first game. The 27-year-old defenseman had five points in 33 games for the Kings last year. He'll likely return to AHL Ontario when Alec Martinez (wrist) is ready to reenter the lineup.

