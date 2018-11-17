Kings' Paul LaDue: Remains out Friday
LaDue (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
LaDue will sit out for his eighth straight game due to an unknown injury. He participated in warmups, so Ladue appears to be nearing return. Oscar Fantenberg will continue to take his place in the lineup.
