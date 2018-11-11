Kings' Paul LaDue: Remains out Saturday
LaDue (undisclosed) is still listed as a scratch ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Flames, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
LaDue still isn't ready to return. His next chance to do so comes Tuesday against the Maple Leafs.
