Kings' Paul LaDue: Remains sidelined
LaDue (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Wild.
LaDue's absence will continue to test the Kings' depth at defense, but it shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled five points in 17 appearances over the past two campaigns. Another update on the 26-year-old blueliner's status should surface once he's ready to rejoin the lineup.
