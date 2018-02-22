LaDue was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The American defenseman has converted two of his nine shots through seven games this season, but the Kings hadn't been able to find room for him of late. We expect that he'll see a significant amount of playing time in the minor league, and that's the silver lining behind his so-called "demotion."

