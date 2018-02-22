Kings' Paul LaDue: Returns to top affiliate
LaDue was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The American defenseman has converted two of his nine shots through seven games this season, but the Kings hadn't been able to find room for him of late. We expect that he'll see a significant amount of playing time in the minor league, and that's the silver lining behind his so-called "demotion."
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...