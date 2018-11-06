LaDue (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against Anaheim on Tuesday, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

LaDue has played in just one of the Kings' previous eight outings and is set to miss his fourth straight contest. Even when healthy, the blueliner is averaging a mere 12:16 of ice time and could find himself serving as a healthy scratch more often than not. Oscar Fantenberg and frequent call-up Sean Walker figure to deputize in LaDue's absence.