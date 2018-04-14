Kings' Paul LaDue: Scores only goal in loss
LaDue scored in the second period on the power play, but his team couldn't break through beyond that, falling 2-1 to Vegas on Friday in Game 2.
It's unlikely anyone had LaDue as the only player on the Kings to score in the first two games of this series, but that's what's happened as Los Angeles has been unable to solve Marc-Andre Fleury. LaDue hasn't shown the potential for big numbers during his stints at the NHL level, and his game isn't conducive to that anyway. Odds are good that better options are available.
