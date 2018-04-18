LaDue was sent down to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

AHL Ontario's playoff campaign beginning Thursday against the Texas Stars, LaDue rejoins the squad that he spent 36 regular season games with during 2017-18. The former University of North Dakota standout suited up for 12 games with the Kings this season, scoring three goals and picking up an assist while posting a plus-5 rating. LaDue is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, but signs point to the Kings bringing him back and allowing him a chance to win an NHL job in training camp.