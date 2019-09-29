LaDue was placed on waivers for purpose of demotion to AHL Ontario on Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

LaDue has split time between the AHL and NHL levels over the last three seasons and will likely do the same during the 2019-20 campaign. The 27-year-old was injured heading into camp and didn't get as many reps as some of the other on-the-fence skaters.