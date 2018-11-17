Kings' Paul LaDue: Shaping up as healthy scratch
LaDue, who has missed the past eight games, no longer carries an injury designation, according to Robby Stanley of NHL.com, but the defenseman is still projected to be a healthy scratch for Saturday's road game against the Predators,
LaDue is confirmed to be on the active roster, as opposed to injured reserve. However, the reason for his extended absence was never disclosed.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...