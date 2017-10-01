Play

LaDue was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Sunday, LA Kings Insider Jon Rosen reports.

The first year pro was able to make a serious push for an NHL roster spot and will be a serious recall candidate as the season progresses. That being said, LaDue is valued for his reliable, intelligent play in his own zone and doesn't provide much from a fantasy point of view.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories