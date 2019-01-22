LaDue scored the game-winning goal Monday versus the Blues.

LaDue was a healthy scratch for 10 straight games and 18 of the last 22, but he was the hero in this outing. LaDue hauled in a pass from Brendan Leipsic and rocketed a slap shot past Jordan Binnington to mark his first goal since Oct. 7. However, the recency bias of this performance may wear off before the Kings' next game versus Feb. 2, so he's not guaranteed to stay out of the press box then.