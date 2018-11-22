Kings' Pavel Jenys: Off to LA
Jenys was traded to the Kings on Wednesday in exchange for defenseman Stepan Falkovsky.
In 2018-19, Jenys has appeared in nine games for the ECHL's Allen Americans, posting four goals along the way. Likely to report to AHL Ontario once everything with the recent trade is finalized, the 22-year-old does not presently belong on anybody's fantasy radar.
