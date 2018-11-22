Kings' Peter Budaj: Allows goal in relief
Budaj stopped 2-of-3 shots in relief during Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Cal Petersen got lit up for six goals before getting the hook in favor of Budaj. In three appearances this season, Budaj has allowed six goals on just 33 shots.
