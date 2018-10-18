Kings' Peter Budaj: Bussed back to Ontario
Budaj was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday.
The Kings activated No. 1 netminder Jonathan Quick (lower body) from injured reserve, and considering Budaj is behind Jack Campbell on the organizational depth chart, he's the one who gets moved down to the minors. Budaj went 27-20-3 with seven shutouts for the Kings back in the 2016-17 campaign, making him a trustworthy stopgap option whenever he's needed in the NHL.
