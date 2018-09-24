Kings' Peter Budaj: Clears waivers
Budaj was officially assigned to AHL Ontario on Monday after clearing waivers, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports
Budaj will now battle with Cal Petersen for the top job in Ontario, but with Petersen appearing to be one of the goaltenders of the future for the Kings, it's more likely that he's either going to be the backup or traded to another team. For now, he shouldn't be a factor on your fantasy roster.
