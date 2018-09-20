Kings' Peter Budaj: Expected to play again Thursday
Budaj is projected to cover the road net against the Canucks on Thursday night, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Budaj was relentless in relief of Jack Campbell in Tuesday's intrasquad contest against the Coyotes, with the former setting aside all nine shots in his preseason debut. Those two netminders are locked into a fierce battle for the No. 2 job behind Jonathan Quick to open the 2018-19 season.
