Budaj allowed two third-period goals against Vancouver, stopping seven of nine shots overall and leading to a 4-3 overtime loss Thursday.

This isn't the way to win a job. After Jack Campbell stopped 22 of 23 and handed Budaj a 3-1 lead, the veteran Slovak couldn't hold it, allowing the Canucks to overcome the deficit. A .778 percentage just won't cut it, and it's a really bad night to have it when his competition, Campbell, had a .957 mark. This will not be an easy battle to win the job to back up Jonathan Quick.