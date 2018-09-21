Kings' Peter Budaj: Lets in two in relief
Budaj allowed two third-period goals against Vancouver, stopping seven of nine shots overall and leading to a 4-3 overtime loss Thursday.
This isn't the way to win a job. After Jack Campbell stopped 22 of 23 and handed Budaj a 3-1 lead, the veteran Slovak couldn't hold it, allowing the Canucks to overcome the deficit. A .778 percentage just won't cut it, and it's a really bad night to have it when his competition, Campbell, had a .957 mark. This will not be an easy battle to win the job to back up Jonathan Quick.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...