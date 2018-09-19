Budaj made nine saves without giving up a goal in relief of Jack Campbell in Tuesday's 4-2 split-squad road loss to the Coyotes.

Budaj and Campbell figure to battle for the No. 2 job behind Jonathan Quick this season. The latter managed to save only 18 of 22 shots in this intrasquad contest, and there's something to be said about how Budaj maintained a 27-20-3 record, 2.12 GAA and .917 save percentage as a fill-in for an injured Quick during the 2016-17 campaign. This is Campbell's job to lose.