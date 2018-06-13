Kings' Peter Budaj: Traded to Kings
Budaj was dealt to Los Angeles on Wednesday in exchange for center Andy Andreoff.
Budaj wasn't going to get a real chance in Tampa at age 36, so this gives him a chance to get back on the ice as a backup in Los Angeles, where he was a strong option in 2016-17. However, with Jack Campbell sitting behind Jonathan Quick, Budaj will have to earn the No. 2 job to get the chance to post solid numbers again. Budaj is likely no better than a spot starter at this point in his career, and goalies of his caliber will almost always be available to fantasy owners on the waiver wire.
