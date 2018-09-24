Budaj was placed on waiver by the Kings on Sunday, TSN reports.

The move to ship Budaj to the minors -- assuming he clears waivers -- settles the question of who will be the No. 2 behind Jonathan Quick, as Jack Campbell appears to have won this camp position battle. Given Budaj's experience, it's certainly possible a team snags him off waiver or tries to trade for him later in the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories