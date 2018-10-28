Kings' Peter Budaj: Will be called up Sunday
Budaj will be recalled to Los Angeles to replace the injured Jonathan Quick (lower body), Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Jack Campbell will be the KIngs' likely starter Sunday against the Rangers while Quick is considered day-to-day. Budaj has made on appearance for the Kings this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.