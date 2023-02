Copley signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract extension on Friday.

Copley has a 15-3-1 record, 2.92 GAA and .897 save percentage in 20 games in 2022-23. He's playing through a one-year, $825,000 contract and was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Copley and Cal Petersen are now the two goaltenders LA has inked to one-way contracts going into the 2023-24 campaign.